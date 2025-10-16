Laurel Cove hosts presentation on Medicare November 4, 2025
Thursday, October 16, 2025
Join us at Laurel Cove for a free and informative session:
Medicare 101: Understanding the A, B, C & Ds of Medicare
Presented by: Greg Taylor, Senior Health Broker specializing in Medicare
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Location: Laurel Cove – 17201 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
Greg will walk us through the basics of Medicare coverage—what each part means, how they work together, and how to choose what’s best for your needs. Whether you’re enrolling for the first time or reviewing your plan for the 2026 year, this session will help simplify the process.
Enjoy complimentary refreshments and bring your questions!
RSVP: 206-900-6016
michael.francart@encorecommunities.com
We hope to see you there!
Warm regards,
The Laurel Cove Community
