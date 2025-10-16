Laurel Cove hosts presentation on Medicare November 4, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025

The 2026 Medicare Enrollment Period is here, and it’s the perfect time to get clear, reliable information about your options. 

Join us at Laurel Cove for a free and informative session:

Medicare 101: Understanding the A, B, C & Ds of Medicare
Presented by: Greg Taylor, Senior Health Broker specializing in Medicare
Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Time: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Location: Laurel Cove – 17201 15th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

Greg will walk us through the basics of Medicare coverage—what each part means, how they work together, and how to choose what’s best for your needs. Whether you’re enrolling for the first time or reviewing your plan for the 2026 year, this session will help simplify the process.

Enjoy complimentary refreshments and bring your questions!

RSVP: 206-900-6016
michael.francart@encorecommunities.com

We hope to see you there!

Warm regards,
The Laurel Cove Community


Posted by DKH at 5:04 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  