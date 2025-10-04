Business Spotlight: Experior Financial Group – Empowering Shoreline with Financial Knowledge & Confidence

Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com





Based in Shoreline, Experior is dedicated to educating and guiding clients toward financial freedom through customized strategies that protect assets, minimize taxation, and build long-term wealth. With a mission to empower her neighbors and community, Linda provides not only financial tools but also the knowledge and confidence to use them effectively.



Q & A with Linda Garcia, Experior Financial Group



Q: How long have you been in business?



A: 3 years



Q: What inspired you to start your business?



A: The need to implement strategies to make my money to work for me starting with small savings.



Q: What service does your business provide for our community?



I use life insurance products to structure strategies that protect your assets, minimize taxation, and build a retirement plan that enables you to afford the longest vacation we’ll ever have.



Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?



A: The landscape and the strategic location in the Puget Sound area.



Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?



A: I live in Shoreline and want to empower my community.



Q: What inspires you each day?



A: Knowing that there are thousands of people seeking answers about how money works and how to make it work for them like I did before starting my business.



Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?



A: Deciding to become an entrepreneur and facing the reality of it.



Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?



A: I provide clients with free education and intentionally aim to establish a relationship as their financial consultant to guide them with my knowledge and experience in preparing for potential financial changes, ensuring they are well-prepared.





Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?



A: Massive action and exposition with intention.



Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?



A: Volunteering in community groups and providing free education in my field of expertise.



Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?



A: Expansion with intention.



Q: What’s your next upcoming event?



A: From Renting to Owning – September 30th at Kinect Shoreline.



Connect with Experior Financial Group



(Schedule a Free Consultation)

18553 8th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

206-434-5420

experiorfinancialgroup.com

management@lindagarciafinancial.com





When it comes to financial planning, many people feel overwhelmed by the complexity of money management, taxes, and retirement strategies. That’s where Experior Financial Group, led locally by Linda Garcia, steps in.