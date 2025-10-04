Kenmore Planning Commission Public Hearing on Comprehensive Plan Elements

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Top: Commissioner Edouard Lassalle, Commissioner Chris Olson, Vice Chair Dwight Thompson. Bottom: Commissioner David Dorrian, Chair Tracy Banaszynski, Commissioner Mike Vanderlinde, Commissioner Kara Macias

The Kenmore Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at their Tuesday, October 7, meeting regarding the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space (PROS) Element and the Capital Facilities Element of the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

The updates to each of these elements are part of the PROS Plan update, which is expected to be completed and adopted by the City Council in early 2026. The PROS Plan is being updated to ensure the City remains eligible to apply for State grant funds for parks and recreation facilities.


