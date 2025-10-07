Autumn Upcycled Maker's Market October 18, 2025 at Magpie Thrift
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
New to Shoreline, nonprofit Everly is a partner to Magpie Thrift, now doing business at Shoreline Place in the old Salvation Army space.
Everly was founded alongside Magpie to promote reuse and circular care in our community. They have two main programs:
- Their local redistribution program takes additional resources from Magpie Thrift (like food, medical supplies, and unsold clothing) to other nonprofits or mutual aid groups in the area that can use them.
- They also have a senior program, where they offer free move-out assistance and decluttering services to Queer seniors in need.
On October 18, 2025 from 11am to 6pm they will hold an upcycled art market at Magpie Thrift 15403 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
All vendors will be selling materials made primarily from secondhand or recycled items, and are not being charged a vending fee to encourage first-timers to join us.
They will have a free kids' craft table throughout the event, stocked with secondhand craft supplies from Magpie. Seattle REconomy will be joining them to help get people enrolled in the Shoreline Tool Library.
The art market will be the first venture for their next program, Everly Events, where they will host free community gatherings that promote creative reuse and accessible sustainability.
We hope that everyone who attends this event will leave knowing that reuse is not only accessible to them but fun, too!
0 comments:
Post a Comment