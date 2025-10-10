10th annual mattress sale at Shorecrest to support band activities
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Shorecrest High School gym 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.
|The Shorecrest gym at a previous sale event
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools.
Sponsored by the Shorecrest Booster Club, proceeds from this event provide funding for coaching, new equipment, repairs, uniforms, and transportation.
This is the 10th year the event has been held. It features name brands at reasonable prices.
0 comments:
Post a Comment