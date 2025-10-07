Theatre Review: “Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster” brings laughs and life to the stage at The Phoenix Theatre

Cast photo by Jim Sipes

Ms. Frankenstein's Monster Written by Albert Green Directed by Renée Gilbert

Playing October 3- October 26, 2025 Friday / Saturday 7:30pm Sunday 2:00pm

Buy Tickets





Theatre review by Kindle Carpp





The Phoenix Theatre production of Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster lit up the stage this weekend with a delightful blend of wit, whimsy, and gothic charm. This clever comedy by Albert J. Green reimagines the classic Frankenstein tale through a fresh, feminist lens — and the result is as funny as it is empowering.





One of the standout performers was Erin Hobbs as Joan, also known as “Miss Monster,” whose campy energy and fearless humor made every scene impossible to look away from. Hobbs brought just the right touch of theatrical flair to the role, perfectly capturing the play’s over-the-top style while keeping her character grounded and endearing.





Keith Remon delivered a memorable turn as the Baron — the kind of villain you love to hate — whose mischievous charm kept the audience grinning from start to finish. Meanwhile, James Lynch, as the Monster, showed excellent comedic timing, turning what could have been a purely physical role into a surprising source of heart and campy humor.





From the spirited direction to the enthusiastic performances, this production was clearly a labor of love. Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster proved both smart and side-splitting, offering a night of laughter with a message that still resonates.









We're located in the middle of the 2nd floor

Free parking as far as the eye can see.







