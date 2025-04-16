What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – April 16 - 22, 2025
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
Hey Shoreline! From fixing broken treasures to comic book fun, storytime magic, egg hunts, and hands-on home improvement help, there’s something for everyone happening in Shoreline this week! Check out your weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, April 16
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
FREE - Please RSVP
It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse! If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.org.
Shoreline Teen Center Comic-Con
Friday, April 18
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
Welcome to the first event STCCC, we cant wait to see you there! For middle and high school youth only. The Shoreline Teen Center is hosting our own mini Comic Con! Dress up, check out artist alley*, hear from our panel, and MORE! If you are an artist in middle or high school and want to show case your work connect with us on Instagram or send us an email! Email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov Or DM us @shorelineteenprograms on Instagram
The Shoreline Teen Center is open Fridays from 2:30 to 9:00 PM to 6th to 12th grade youth.
Story Time at the Museum
Saturday, April 19
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shoreline Historical Museum
Join us in our next program as we explore ROCKS through stories, music, movement and art! This is a free event for ages 1-8 with adult. We hope to see you there!
Shoreline Fire’s Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 19
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Egg-cited yet?! Shoreline Fire’s Easter Egg Hunt is hopping your way Saturday, April 19 at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park! Join us from 12–2pm (egg hunt starts at 1pm sharp!) for family fun, firefighter smiles, and plenty of eggs to snatch. Bring your basket—we’ll bring the fun!
Spring Home Improvement Workshops & Vendor Fair
Tuesday, April 22
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Do you have a home improvement project in mind, but need some guidance to get started? Is it a house remodel/addition, subdivision of property, driveway alteration, site drainage change, deck replacement/repair, or tree project? The City is offering three free workshops this spring to help with your potential project. You do not want to miss this opportunity to take advantage of staff resources in a more relaxed setting in the evening. Technical reviewers will be available to help with questions regarding your house, property, land uses, and streets along with City requirements and permit information. Depending on the scope of your project, you can meet with up to three technical reviewers. Note: Meetings with technical reviewers are only open to Shoreline property owners.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
