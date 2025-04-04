Transit advocates rally in support of SR 522 Bus Rapid Transit
Friday, April 4, 2025
Lake Forest Park, WA—Transit advocates from Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Kenmore, and Bothell are coming together on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 10:30am to rally in support of the Stride bus rapid transit project in their community.
The Stride S3 bus rapid transit project will build new accessible sidewalks along SR 522 and Bothell Way and bring fast, frequent, and reliable transit to these growing communities.
“Lake Forest Park can't wait for bus rapid transit! We voted for it by a wider margin than any other community along this route, and the sooner it breaks ground, the sooner it can connect commuters and kids with our neighboring communities,” said Josh Rosenau, lead organizer for Lake Forest Park for Bus Rapid Transit,
“All over the world, Bus Rapid Transit is proven to reduce car trips and carbon emissions, while making communities more accessible.”
Stride S3 will bring:
- Frequent buses every 10 minutes connecting the Shoreline South light rail station to UW Bothell
- Quick, reliable service along dedicated bus lanes
- Reduced emissions from clean, quiet electric buses
- New sidewalks, street lights, storm sewers, and bus stops
Cecelia Black, Community Organizer, Disability Mobility Initiative, Disability Rights Washington pointed out that
“Stride S3 will make our transportation system work better for the almost 30% of Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Kenmore, and Bothell residents who are non-drivers. This is our opportunity to address our transportation system that has left so many people behind. We cannot wait any longer for safe sidewalks and reliable transit.”
Rally for Stride S3
Saturday April 5, 10:30am
For more information about Lake Forest Park for Bus Rapid Transit, visit lfp4brt.org. For more information on Stride, visit SoundTransit.org
