Transit advocates rally in support of SR 522 Bus Rapid Transit



Lake Forest Park, WA—Transit advocates from Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Kenmore, and Bothell are coming together on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 10:30am to rally in support of the Stride bus rapid transit project in their community.

“Lake Forest Park can't wait for bus rapid transit! We voted for it by a wider margin than any other community along this route, and the sooner it breaks ground, the sooner it can connect commuters and kids with our neighboring communities,” said Josh Rosenau, lead organizer for Lake Forest Park for Bus Rapid Transit,

“All over the world, Bus Rapid Transit is proven to reduce car trips and carbon emissions, while making communities more accessible.”

Frequent buses every 10 minutes connecting the Shoreline South light rail station to UW Bothell

Quick, reliable service along dedicated bus lanes

Reduced emissions from clean, quiet electric buses

New sidewalks, street lights, storm sewers, and bus stops



“Stride S3 will make our transportation system work better for the almost 30% of Lake Forest Park, Shoreline, Kenmore, and Bothell residents who are non-drivers. This is our opportunity to address our transportation system that has left so many people behind. We cannot wait any longer for safe sidewalks and reliable transit.”

Rally for Stride S3 Saturday April 5, 10:30am Northwest corner of NE 165th and Bothell Way NE

For more information about Lake Forest Park for Bus Rapid Transit, visit lfp4brt.org . For more information on Stride, visit SoundTransit.org

The Stride S3 bus rapid transit project will build new accessible sidewalks along SR 522 and Bothell Way and bring fast, frequent, and reliable transit to these growing communities.Stride S3 will bring:Cecelia Black, Community Organizer, Disability Mobility Initiative, Disability Rights Washington pointed out that