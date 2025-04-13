Scene on the Sound: Cruise season begins

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Photo by Jan Hansen
The Norwegian Bliss sails by Shoreline, headed for Alaska.
 
Photo by Jan Hansen

The Norwegian Bliss has a four thousand passenger capacity at double occupancy. It boasts a huge, comfortable lounge. It has all the usual entertainment and food options including productions of Broadway musicals.

But it's probably safe to say that the main attraction is the voyage up the Inside Passage and the coast of Alaska with small towns and large glaciers.

Plus rave reviews from everyone who has ever taken the trip to Alaska through the Inside Passage.

--Diane Hettrick


