Roundabouts coming to Shoreline



Shoreline is getting Roundabout Ready





Right now, we are building two new multi-lane roundabouts on 145th Street.





Instead of regular traffic-light intersections at either end of the I-5 overpass, there will be a roundabout at each end of the interchange.



The City of Kirkland built similar roundabouts on I-405 at NE 132nd to move traffic on and off their freeway without traffic lights and congestion.





So how do you use a roundabout? Here are some tips for going round the new intersection:

Pause before entering to check for the position of other vehicles

Drivers entering the roundabout yield to traffic already in the roundabout

Drivers travel counterclockwise around the center island

Traffic in the roundabout circle the roadway until exiting at their desired street – no stopping in the roundabout

What’s to like about roundabouts? Roundabouts are safer, more efficient, and cost effective than traditional signaled intersections.In 2024, Shoreline’s first roundabout opened at NE 185th St by the Shoreline South transit station.