Roundabouts coming to Shoreline

Monday, April 14, 2025


Shoreline is getting Roundabout Ready

What’s to like about roundabouts? Roundabouts are safer, more efficient, and cost effective than traditional signaled intersections.

In 2024, Shoreline’s first roundabout opened at NE 185th St by the Shoreline South transit station. 

Right now, we are building two new multi-lane roundabouts on 145th Street. 

Instead of regular traffic-light intersections at either end of the I-5 overpass, there will be a roundabout at each end of the interchange.

The City of Kirkland built similar roundabouts on I-405 at NE 132nd to move traffic on and off their freeway without traffic lights and congestion.

So how do you use a roundabout? Here are some tips for going round the new intersection:
  • Watch this video from WSDOT on how to drive in a roundabout 
  • Pause before entering to check for the position of other vehicles
  • Drivers entering the roundabout yield to traffic already in the roundabout
  • Drivers travel counterclockwise around the center island
  • Traffic in the roundabout circle the roadway until exiting at their desired street – no stopping in the roundabout
  • More information here

