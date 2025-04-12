March real estate statistics

The Shoreline market heated up in March with sales more than doubling, and the median price jumped 24%, signaling strong spring demand.





Price per square foot also surged, and homes sold slightly faster than last month — all pointing to a more competitive and active market.





Year-over-Year (YoY):Sales: Flat – 43 sales vs 44 in 2024

Median Price: Up 18% – $960,000 vs $812,886

Avg. $/Sq Ft: Up 12% – $558 vs $498

Days on Market: Up 37% – 27 days vs 19 days

While the number of homes sold held steady compared to last year, prices surged significantly.





The 18% rise in median price and 12% increase in price per square foot reflect strong buyer demand.





However, the longer time on market (up 37%) suggests that buyers may be more selective or cautious amid higher prices — a sign of a shifting dynamic where pricing strategy and presentation matter more than ever.





