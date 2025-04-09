Jobs: Shoreline Fire Department Entry Level Firefighter



Shoreline Fire Department

Entry Level Firefighter

Salary range: $7,472.85/month - $10,675.50/month

(Salary is based on the current Collective Bargaining Agreement with IAFF Local 1760. Subject to change with new 2025 contract. Please refer to the website for Wage Scale & Current CBA)

Benefits:

Comprehensive Medical, Dental & Vision (100% premium costs paid for employee and eligible dependents)

State Retirement System Pension (LEOFF 2)

457 Deferred Compensation Plans

Healthcare Reimbursement Account / VEBA

Long-term Disability Insurance

Wellness Program

Life Insurance

Clothing Allowance

Education Incentive / Tuition Reimbursement

Paid sick leave, vacation, holiday pay

Veterans are eligible for GI Bill reimbursements during Recruit School

Medical Expense Reimbursement Plan (MERP)

Important dates:

Applications accepted through National Testing Network (NTN): April 1, 2025 – May 23, 2025 at 4:00pm

Pre-Screening Interviews: June 9-13, 2025

Panel Interviews: June 23-27, 2025

Executive Interviews: July 14-16, 2025

A skills assessment and physical agility test will be incorporated into the hiring process





Employment Begins: January 2026 (New hires will be required to successfully complete an 18-week Recruit Academy and EMT Class)

A basic description of the duties:





Shoreline Fire Department is hiring for the position of Entry Level Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). A firefighter's job involves responding to emergencies, extinguishing fires, performing rescues, providing medical assistance, and maintaining fire station equipment and facilities. They also participate in fire prevention and public education programs. New hires will be assigned to shift as a Probationary Firefighter.

Minimum requirements:

Age Requirement: Candidates must be at least 20 years of age or older by Jan 1, 2026.

Educational Requirement: Candidates must have a high school diploma or have passed an equivalency test (GED).

Driver’s License: Candidates must possess a valid driver’s license and be insurable under the Department’s vehicle policy. A valid Washington State driver’s license must be obtained within 60 days of date of hire.

Written Examination by National Testing Network: A written test completed within the past 1 year (between May 22, 2024 and May 23, 2025)

CPAT: A validated current CPAT test completed within the past 1 year (between May 22, 2024 and

May 23, 2025)







