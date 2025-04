Innis Arden Women's Collective inaugural event and info session May 8, 2025

Change is a constant in life, and some transitions—like menopause, shifting family roles, or reimagining our next steps—can feel easier when shared with others. Change is a constant in life, and some transitions—like menopause, shifting family roles, or reimagining our next steps—can feel easier when shared with others.



That’s why we’re excited to introduce the Innis Arden Women’s Collective.A peer-led club for IA Women to connect, share, and learn together on topics that are relevant to our lives and well-being.Thursday, May 8, 2025 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse, 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline, WA 98177 6:30 (doors); 7pm – 9pm

Bring a friend!! You do not need to live in Innis Arden to come though the community is sponsoring this free event.



Featuring a screening of “The M Factor: Shredding the Silence on Menopause” and a panel discussion including Innis Arden’s own Dr. Naomi Busch, along with other experts.







We’d love to hear from you!

Interested in joining or learning more?We'd love to hear from you!Contact Us (links): IAWC Chair Amely Wurmbrand and/or IA Activities Chair Sarah Kennedy



Naomi Busch, MD Menopause Medicine



Innis Arden Resident Naomi Busch is a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP). She is also a board-certified Family Medicine physician. She graduated summa cum laude from Tufts University and then went on to Tufts Medical School in Boston. Dr Busch completed her Family Medicine Residency training at Valley Medical Center in Renton, Washington.

Ashley Fuller OB-GYN Sexual Health Physician



Dr. Ashley Fuller is a board-certified OB-GYN, menopause, and sexual health specialist. She runs a boutique practice in Seattle focused on personalized, evidence-based care for women navigating midlife, hormone changes, and complex vulvovaginal conditions. Natassja Barnes-LMHC Sex Therapist



I studied at Bastyr University and graduated in 2016 with a Master’s in Counseling Psychology with a focus of health psychology. I completed my twelve-month practicum at Seattle Therapy Alliance where I worked with women on a multitude of issues including anxiety, depression, body image, relationships, discrimination and other trauma experiences. I completed Antioch’s Sex Therapy Certification program in 2024.



Roisin McGlynn- Certified Menopause Yoga Teacher