Hip-Hop Dance & Culture Class at Shoreline Community College

Saturday, April 19, 2025


This spring, Shoreline Community College is offering a new Hip-Hop Dance & Culture class, running Thursdays from May 8 to June 12, 2025. 

Taught by Albee Abigania of the Kontagious Performing Company, this six-week course invites students ages 13+ to explore the foundations of hip-hop dance and culture.

Participants will learn styles like popping, locking, breaking, and party-style movements while building strength, coordination, and confidence. No prior dance experience is required, and students will also develop their own freestyle expression in a supportive, small-group environment.

Class meets from 4:00 to 5:50pm in the 3000 Building (Athletics) on campus. The fee is $199, space is limited to 10 students so grab your spot now!



Posted by DKH at 2:58 AM
