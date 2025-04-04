Foolish Fish Girls and the Pearl at The Phoenix Theatre

Friday, April 4, 2025


Foolish Fish Girls and the Pearl by Barbara Peas Weber, directed by Renée Gilbert opened Thursday, April 3, 2025 at The Phoenix Theatre in Firdale Village, Edmonds.

Two former deep-sea divas, Coral and Oceana, didn’t exactly have the 'happily ever after' storybook lives the erstwhile mermaids envisioned. This feisty fairy tale explores a mermaid’s life on dry land after true love is found, lost, and found again."

Playing April 4 - April 27, 2025
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm

Tickets: https://our.show/foolishfishgirls
Adults 54 and under $25
Students/Seniors/Military $20

This comedy play is appropriate for most ages 12 and up.


