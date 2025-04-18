Dayton sidewalk project public meeting and online open house

The new sidewalk will run along the west side of Dayton

from Richmond Beach Road and N 178th Court.

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 from 7-8pm with presentation at 7:15pm





This project will construct a new sidewalk on Dayton Avenue N between NW Richmond Beach Road and N 178th Court. The sidewalk will be built on the west side of the street.







Sidewalks with curbs and gutters

Bicycle facilities

Curb ramps and other Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements

Crosswalks

Drainage improvements Can’t join us? Visit our Online Open House between May 6 – May 20.



Project website



Join the City of Shoreline and your neighbors to learn more about the new sidewalk project coming to Dayton Avenue N and give us your thoughts on design options!