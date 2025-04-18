Dayton sidewalk project public meeting and online open house

Friday, April 18, 2025

The new sidewalk will run along the west side of Dayton 
from Richmond Beach Road and N 178th Court.

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 from 7-8pm with presentation at 7:15pm

Join the City of Shoreline and your neighbors to learn more about the new sidewalk project coming to Dayton Avenue N and give us your thoughts on design options!

This project will construct a new sidewalk on Dayton Avenue N between NW Richmond Beach Road and N 178th Court. The sidewalk will be built on the west side of the street.

Project improvements include:
  • Sidewalks with curbs and gutters
  • Bicycle facilities
  • Curb ramps and other Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements
  • Crosswalks
  • Drainage improvements
Can’t join us? Visit our Online Open House between May 6 – May 20.

Project website

Project Manager Zahid Khan, zkhan@shorelinewa.gov

