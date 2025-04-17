Celebrate Easter Sunday at St. Dunstan's with a service followed by an egg hunt
Thursday, April 17, 2025
All are invited to celebrate Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025 at St. Dunstan's with a service filled with rich music, followed by an egg hunt on our wooded grounds, and enjoy a hearty brunch.
Dress up in your Sunday best or keep it PNW casual for this celebratory event. Kids and the young-at-heart are invited to bring flowers for flowering the cross--a tradition that spans centuries.
Following the 10am service, kids are invited to a series of fun activities, including the great Easter Egg Hunt, while everyone is welcome to join us for coffee and brunch in the Parish Hall.
St. Dunstan's is ADA accessible, and designated ADA parking is available in the upper west lot.
St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church
722 N 145th St, Shoreline
- Easter Worship 10am
- Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch 11:30am
