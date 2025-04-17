Celebrate Easter Sunday at St. Dunstan's with a service followed by an egg hunt



All are invited to celebrate Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025 at St. Dunstan's with a service filled with rich music, followed by an egg hunt on our wooded grounds, and enjoy a hearty brunch.





Dress up in your Sunday best or keep it PNW casual for this celebratory event. Kids and the young-at-heart are invited to bring flowers for flowering the cross--a tradition that spans centuries.



Following the 10am service, kids are invited to a series of fun activities, including the great Easter Egg Hunt, while everyone is welcome to join us for coffee and brunch in the Parish Hall.











