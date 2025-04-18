Berean Bible Church welcomes all to Good Friday and Easter services
Friday, April 18, 2025
|Berean Bible Church
All are welcome to join in celebrating Good Friday and Easter Sunday worship services at Berean Bible Church in Shoreline.
Easter services begin with Good Friday Tenebrae Service starting at 7:00pm.
It is a combination of candles, scripture readings, hymns and songs to dramatize the increasing sadness of the Passion week, culminating with the crucifixion. The room will grow dark but ending with one lit candle of hope reminding us that 'Sunday is Coming.'
This is a powerful, reflective and impactful service you will find most insightful. We hope you can join us. The children's role is a simple skit of looking into an empty tomb and then the Children's Choir is performing.
The greatest truth and distinction to the Christian faith hinges on the resurrection of Jesus Christ. You and your family are invited to Berean Bible Church for a morning of Celebration beginning at 11:00am.
“We have full children's care and from the moment you walk in the door, you'll know what it means to be 'Welcomed', stated Pastor John Spooner. “Please join us in the greatest victory celebration of humanity. He is Risen!"
Berean Bible Church is celebrating its 61st anniversary of Easter worship. Regular services include morning Sunday classes at 9:30am. and 11:00am worship services. Berean is located at 2345 N 185th Street at the corner of 1st Avenue in Shoreline. For more information about Berean and its many events and activities go to https://www.berean-shoreline.org
To watch the Sunday a.m. Worship on your television, go to the website for instructions on tuning in.
All are always welcome at Berean Bible Church.
