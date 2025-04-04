AG Brown: WA, OR sue Trump to protect election integrity from presidential interference

SEATTLE — The States of Washington and Oregon today filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s illegal executive order attacking elections and voting rights.

The states’ lawsuit says, this illegal executive order “harms States by purporting to override our sovereign laws governing the counting of votes and voter registration, imposing substantial costs on States to change state voting system and laws, and disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of State residents.”

“We oppose requirements that suppress eligible voters and will continue to advocate for inclusive and equitable access to registration while protecting the integrity of the process.

"The U.S. Constitution guarantees that all qualified voters have a constitutionally protected right to vote and to have their votes counted,” said Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. “

We will work with the Washington Attorney General's Office to defend our constitutional authority and ensure Washington's elections remain secure, fair, and accessible.”

Neither the Constitution nor any federal law gives the president the authority to set rules for how states conduct elections.The U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause gives states the authority to run their own elections, with exceptions for actions by Congress. The executive order also violates the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act by unfairly making it harder to vote.“Washington state has a proud history of ensuring voting is both accessible and secure. This executive order undermines that progress by creating unnecessary barriers for voters. As chair of the Senate State Government & Elections Committee, I will continue fighting to protect and preserve our democracy,” said Senator Javier Valdez (LD 46).The lawsuit seeks to declare most provisions of the order unconstitutional and prevent the federal government from implementing or enforcing them.President Trump’s attacks on elections and voting are well-documented, though his evidence to support them is not.