What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? March 19 - 25

Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Shoreline is buzzing with community events this week, offering something for everyone! Engage in meaningful conversations at the Washington State LGBTQ Commission update or the “Fireside Chat” with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal at Shoreline Community College.
Get creative at the Fix-It Night, brush up on your sewing skills with Zippers 101, or explore landscape design in Garden Design I. Families can enjoy the Shorenorth Spring Carnival, plant strawberries at Sky Nursery, or test their knowledge at Trivia Night.
Don't miss the Highland Terrace Bloomin' Bulb Sale or the New Parks Design Workshops for a chance to shape Shoreline’s future green spaces. Check out the full schedule and make the most of this exciting week!
Washington State LGBTQ Commission Updates and Dialogue
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Shoreline Community College 9000 Building, Quiet Dining Room
Please join us this Wednesday, March 19, 2025 from 10:00-11:30am in the 9000 Building, Quiet Dining Room to hear from Executive Director of the Washington State LGBTQ Commission, Lisa Keating. She will be updating our community on the Commission's legislative work and engaging us in dialogue on how to continue to support one another. This event is free and open to the public.
Please RSVP at: https://ow.ly/Aj4y50Visu9
Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shoreline Library
Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse! If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.
New Parks Design Workshop - West Echo Lake and Hemlock Parks
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Dale Turner YMCA Teen Rec Room
The City of Shoreline invites you to participate in upcoming design workshops - all ages welcome!
Thank you to everyone who has contributed input to jump-start the design process for these parks! We’ll be sharing the current community priorities and concept plan options for your feedback. So far, we’ve heard the importance of connecting to nature, creating spaces to gather, and adventurous play!
"Fireside Chat" with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
Thursday, March 20, 2025
11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Shoreline Community College 9000 Building Main Dining Room
We are excited to announce that Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will be joining us this Thursday, March 20, 2025 for a "Fireside Chat" from 11:45am-12:45pm in the Main Dining Room of the 9000 Building. As Shoreline’s Congressional Representative for Washington’s 7th District, Congresswoman Jayapal will share insights about her background, her work in Congress, and her efforts on behalf of Washington State. She will also take questions from our campus community, creating an opportunity for meaningful dialogue. Elected in 2016, Congresswoman Jayapal is now serving her fifth term in Congress. She is the first South Asian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and one of only two dozen naturalized citizens currently serving. She is a Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement and also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Budget Committee.
This is a wonderful opportunity for Shoreline, and we hope you’ll join us. A big thank you to the WAVES Center for helping to organize this important conversation.
Author Talk: From Trail Notes to Publication
Thursday, March 20, 2025
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Join Ken Wilcox, author of four hiking and walking guide books, to learn how this longtime guidebook author turns a big idea and illegible field notes into a finished book. Please call the Reception Desk to register. Location: Exercise Room
Trivia Night at Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Friday, March 21, 2025
6:30 PM 9:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Hosted by Jeopardy! Champions Sally Neumann and Leah Caglio, Head in the Clouds Trivia
Doors open at 6:30pm
Games from 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Tickets are $10
Trivia table teams of 6
Put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night!
21+ event
Snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks for sale
Strawberry Plant Up for Kids at Sky Nursery
Saturday, March 22, 2025
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sky Nursery
Parents and kiddos, team up to plant your own strawberry plant then watch it grow with good care and attention at home! Drop in any time to plant and enjoy more activities at the Young Gardener Shed. FREE EVENT, While supplies last.
MARCH Getting Beyond Burnout: A Workshop for Everyone in Healthcare
Saturday, March 22, 2025
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Virtual Via Zoom – Register Here
Feeling angry at the world or stuck in burnout? This 90-minute workshop helps healthcare workers understand how nervous system dysregulation, emotional coping, and workplace culture fuel burnout—and what to do about it. Gain tools to reclaim control, reduce overwhelm, and build resilience. Nurses earn 1.5 CEs through Debriefing the Front Lines. Cost is $75, facilitated by Doris Taylor, RN BSN, who left a 20-year career due to burnout to coach others in finding relief.
Highland Terrace Bloomin' Bulb Sale
Saturday and Sunday, March 22-23, 2025
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
The corner of 2nd NW and 159th near Highland Terrace Elementary (close to 160 at Greenwood)
This popular sale of plants will be held the last two weekends of March. 4 pots $30, 3 for $22.50 and 2 for $15. March 22+23 and 29+30 from 11-3pm at the corner of 2nd NW and 159th near Highland Terrace Elementary (close to 160 at Greenwood). Six varieties of Daffodils and 5 varieties of Tulips come with instructions on how to plant later after the foliage dies back for years of enjoyment. These are hardly proven varieties; choose pots of either mixed Daffodils or mixed Tulips. Pre-orders available: fmcsea@msn.com. Presented by: Highland Terrace Neighborhood Association.
Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool’s Spring Carnival and Online Auction
Saturday, March 22, 2025
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool
Welcome to Shorenorth Cooperative Preschool’s annual Spring Carnival event and Online Auction. Bring the whole family to play classic carnival games or grab a tasty treat from Sugar & Spoon!
Carnival event: March 22, 12-4pm
Admission and open to the public
Online auction opens: March 19 at 9am and closes on March 22 at 12 pm (noon)
www.auctria.events/
Auction pickup: March 22 from 1-4 pm
Enter through the rear (West) parking lot
Blind Date with a Book titles available for adults and children
Children can exchange their winning game tokens for a new to them toy from our Toy Trade-Up booth. We are excited to announce Sugar & Spoon will have their food truck at the carnival from 2-4pm.
How to Buy a Used Bike
Saturday, March 22, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
Spring is the best time to look for used bicycles. André and Nancy will teach you how to determine if a bike fits, how to make sure everything works, what to look for during your test rides, where to shop, and what questions to ask. Join us for a lively and informed discussion on all things used bicycles. About the instructors, André and Nancy: André and Nancy are both seasoned cyclists. Nancy teaches bicycling, and Andre makes sure that all bicycles donated to our tool libraries are in good working condition before we sell them.
Zippers 101
Sunday, March 23, 2025
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
In this class, students will learn how to use a sewing machine to install a zipper. We will focus on (and practice!) basic zipper installations using acrylic coil zippers. We will also discuss more complex applications such as invisible zips, metal zippers, and zip flies.
Prerequisite: Sewers of all levels are welcome, as long as they have at least a basic practical understanding of machine sewing, including terms such as backstitching, seam allowance, and stitch length.
About the instructor, Amelia: Amelia taught adult general and apparel sewing classes for four years. During that time, she taught zipper classes for beginning-level sewers as well as a backpacks class and some garment sewing classes which involved more advanced zipper installations (beefier zippers, invisible zippers, etc).
Garden Design I
Sunday, March 23, 2025
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
We’ll cover the aspects to consider when dreaming of turning your outdoor spaces into more productive, beautiful and functional places to be. Topics like screening, paths and patios, irrigation, lighting, plant selection, edible landscapes, and retaining walls will be covered.
Attendance at the second class is not required, but it is recommended, and you can sign up for the one at the Shoreline Tool Library here and the one at the NE Seattle Tool Library here!
About the instructor, Susan Gregory: Susan is a landscape designer with many years of experience both designing and implementing small and large landscape projects. She holds a degree in landscape design from Edmonds Community College and completed a permaculture course with Toby Hemenway. She ran a successful design/build company for 12 years.
What’s Happening at the Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries?
Find all upcoming library events HERE.
