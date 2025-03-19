Sustainable gardening class April 2, 2025
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
SUSTAINABLE GARDENING:
A Better Way to Beautiful
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
6:30–8:00 pm
North City Water District
1519 NE 177th St, Shoreline WA 98155
About the Class:
It’s possible! – a healthier garden of easy-care plants, fewer weeds, less watering, and without all the chemicals. Peggy Campbell provides successful techniques and practical tips for transitioning your garden to a sustainable one. And discover how to select resilient plants for a changing climate that will thrive for you.
Class is free, but you must register to attend.
Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.
About The Presenter:
Believing gardening should be fun and satisfying, Peggy Campbell enjoys showing others how to take the work out of gardening. She shares tips learned while transforming her own time-intensive, weed-filled yard into an easy-care landscape of seasonal color every week of the year!
An ecoPRO Certified Sustainable Landscape Professional, her gardening roots include a Bachelor in Horticulture from Washington State University.
0 comments:
Post a Comment