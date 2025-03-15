15 year old joyrider saved from serious injury by a maple tree
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
|Photo by Dana Niblack
On Friday night, March 14, 2025, a 15 year old boy in Innis Arden, driving without a license, put this SUV through a hedge.
|Photo by Dana Niblack
The vehicle was stopped from flipping by a ~30 year old maple which will likely have to be replaced.
Getting the vehicle out dislodged two 4-man boulders from the rockery and destroyed plants in the path.
Shoreline Fire responded.
