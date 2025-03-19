Fastpitch softball: Shorewood vs Nathan Hale March 17, 2025
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
at Meridian Park 3-17-25
Shorewood 17 - Nathan Hale 7
Scores
Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)
Nathan Hale:
- G. Drohan
- L. Lobkovich (4)
- F. Shutts (5)
- A. Spencer (catcher)
- Rose Gallagher
- Ellie Van Horn (3)
- Grace McLaughlin (Catcher)
- A. Spencer 3-3
- C. Low 2-3
- Grace McLaughlin 3-5 (2B)
- Lillian Perrault 2-2 (2B)
- Rose Gallagher 1-3 (2B)
- Ellie Van Horn 2-3
- Lilah Pickett 1-3 (2B)
- Bella Bliss 1-1 (2B)
