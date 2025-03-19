Fastpitch softball: Shorewood vs Nathan Hale March 17, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Coach Paul Jensen and Belle Bliss
Photo by Chris Stuvek

Shorewood vs. Nathan Hale 
at Meridian Park 3-17-25
Shorewood 17 - Nathan Hale 7

Scores






Pitcher(s) and Catcher(s)

Nathan Hale: 
  • G. Drohan
  • L. Lobkovich (4)
  • F. Shutts (5)
  • A. Spencer (catcher)
Shorewood: 
  • Rose Gallagher
  • Ellie Van Horn (3)
  • Grace McLaughlin (Catcher)
Highlights

Nathan Hale: 
  • A. Spencer 3-3
  • C. Low 2-3
Shorewood: 
  • Grace McLaughlin 3-5 (2B)
  • Lillian Perrault 2-2 (2B)
  • Rose Gallagher 1-3 (2B)
  • Ellie Van Horn 2-3
  • Lilah Pickett 1-3 (2B)
  • Bella Bliss 1-1 (2B)
Coach: Paul Jensen


Posted by DKH at 3:44 AM
