Volunteers welcome to restoration work at Grace Cole Nature Park on Saturday March 15, 2025

Restoration Volunteers

Saturday, March 15, 2025

9am-12 noon

Monthly on the third Saturday





Location:





Please join us in restoration work to improve and maintain Grace Cole Nature Park, on the third Saturday each month.





Tasks usually include: removing nonnatives like ivy and blackberry, caring for trails, protecting trees from beavers and planting native plants. If you enjoy working outdoors, and the great feeling of giving back to your community, this volunteer event is for you!





Occasionally, there will be an early bird walk offered prior to a work party (sign up with Jim to receive email notifications).





Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.





Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Jim Mead at jameslmead@comcast.net







