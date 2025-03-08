Residential fire in Ridgecrest Friday

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Photo by J Klock

Shoreline fire responded after neighbors called 911 to report a residential fire in the 16200 block of 12th NE in Shoreline's Ridgecrest neighborhood on Friday, March 7, 2025.

Photo by J Klock

When fire crews arrived, there were flames showing from the roof and the fire appeared to involve both floors and the attic. 

No one was home. There were no reported injuries. The cause is under investigation by King County. 

Thanks to J Klock for the on the spot photos.


Posted by DKH at 11:09 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  