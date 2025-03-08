Residential fire in Ridgecrest Friday

Photo by J Klock

Shoreline fire responded after neighbors called 911 to report a residential fire in the 16200 block of 12th NE in Shoreline's Ridgecrest neighborhood on Friday, March 7, 2025.





Photo by J Klock

When fire crews arrived, there were flames showing from the roof and the fire appeared to involve both floors and the attic.





No one was home. There were no reported injuries. The cause is under investigation by King County.





Thanks to J Klock for the on the spot photos.







