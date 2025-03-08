Shorewood fastpitch softball team goes 2-0 in preseason jamboree

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Team huddle. Photo by Chris Stuvek

On Saturday, March 8, 2025 the Shorewood High School fastpitch team hosted Sultan and Orcas Island in the annual preseason jamboree. 

Photo by Chris Stuvek

Shorewood went 2-0, defeating Sultan 9-2 and Orcas Island 11-1. 

Coach Paul Jensen and Bella Bliss
Photo by Chris Stuvek

The regular season starts on March 12 when Shorewood hosts Holy Names Academy at the Meridian Park Field at 4:00pm.


