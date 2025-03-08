Shorewood fastpitch softball team goes 2-0 in preseason jamboree
Saturday, March 8, 2025
|Team huddle. Photo by Chris Stuvek
On Saturday, March 8, 2025 the Shorewood High School fastpitch team hosted Sultan and Orcas Island in the annual preseason jamboree.
|Photo by Chris Stuvek
Shorewood went 2-0, defeating Sultan 9-2 and Orcas Island 11-1.
|Coach Paul Jensen and Bella Bliss
Photo by Chris Stuvek
The regular season starts on March 12 when Shorewood hosts Holy Names Academy at the Meridian Park Field at 4:00pm.
