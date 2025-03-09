Tree damage in Hamlin Park thought to be result of the "bomb cyclone"
Sunday, March 9, 2025
By Diane Hettrick
All photos by Lori Birtley
At least one section of Hamlin Park has major tree damage, thought to be caused by the recent windstorm - the "bomb cyclone" that took out trees and power all over western Washington.
Reader Lori Birtley walked the trail on the east side of the park near the fence line with the back of the Kellogg Middle School buildings and found dozens of trees which had fallen.
|Uprooted
Some of the trees broke and some pulled their roots out of the ground. Park workers have been on the scene, cutting the trees up. Smaller diameter trees were stacked along the trail.
There were several stacks of small diameter trees.
The parks department concern is to remove damaged and dangerous trees and clear the trails.
