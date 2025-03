Town & Country March recipe - perfect for St. Patrick's Day

St. Paddy's classic with a twist. Dark beer, roasted veggies, zesty orange, and a tangy mustard crust combine traditional corned beef flavors with something fresh and unique.





Difficulty Level: IntermediatePrep Time: 15 minutesCook Time: 3 hoursYield: 4 servings1 (3 pounds) corned beef brisket12-24 ounces dark beer1 orange, halved4 medium red potatoes, quartered4 carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces1 small onion, quartered½ green cabbage, cut into wedgesOlive oilSalt and freshly ground black pepper2 tablespoons brown sugar3 tablespoons whole grain mustard (plus more for serving)1 teaspoon ground black pepperSTEP 1Pre-heat oven to 300°F.STEP 2Pour beer into a baking dish to 1/4-inch depth. Place corned beef in the pan with included spices. Squeeze juice from orange halves into pan and add the spent rinds. Cover and bake two hours.STEP 3Meanwhile, toss potatoes, carrots and onion in a separate small baking dish with a drizzle of oil. Season with salt and pepper.STEP 4When the corned beef has baked for two hours, add vegetables to oven.STEP 5Bake about 45 minutes, stirring vegetables occasionally. When the vegetables are almost done, toss in cabbage and roast until just wilted.STEP 6Corned beef is done when a knife slides in and out easily. Remove vegetables and corned beef from oven and change oven temperature to broil.STEP 7Mix brown sugar, mustard, and black pepper. Uncover corned beef and spread mixture over the top (can help to carefully remove some of the beer first). Place back in oven and broil until crust forms. About 5-10 minutes.STEP 8Serve hot with the roasted vegetables and more whole-grain mustard.Organic ingredients available at Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133.