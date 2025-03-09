Town & Country March recipe - perfect for St. Patrick's Day
Sunday, March 9, 2025
|Just in time for St. Patrick's Day - March 17, 2025
Roasted Corned Beef with Orange and Mustard Crust
St. Paddy's classic with a twist. Dark beer, roasted veggies, zesty orange, and a tangy mustard crust combine traditional corned beef flavors with something fresh and unique.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 3 hours
Yield: 4 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 (3 pounds) corned beef brisket
12-24 ounces dark beer
1 orange, halved
4 medium red potatoes, quartered
4 carrots, peeled and cut into 3-inch pieces
1 small onion, quartered
½ green cabbage, cut into wedges
Olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons whole grain mustard (plus more for serving)
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Preparation
STEP 1
Pre-heat oven to 300°F.
STEP 2
Pour beer into a baking dish to 1/4-inch depth. Place corned beef in the pan with included spices. Squeeze juice from orange halves into pan and add the spent rinds. Cover and bake two hours.
STEP 3
Meanwhile, toss potatoes, carrots and onion in a separate small baking dish with a drizzle of oil. Season with salt and pepper.
STEP 4
When the corned beef has baked for two hours, add vegetables to oven.
STEP 5
Bake about 45 minutes, stirring vegetables occasionally. When the vegetables are almost done, toss in cabbage and roast until just wilted.
STEP 6
Corned beef is done when a knife slides in and out easily. Remove vegetables and corned beef from oven and change oven temperature to broil.
STEP 7
Mix brown sugar, mustard, and black pepper. Uncover corned beef and spread mixture over the top (can help to carefully remove some of the beer first). Place back in oven and broil until crust forms. About 5-10 minutes.
STEP 8
Serve hot with the roasted vegetables and more whole-grain mustard.
Organic ingredients available at Shoreline Town & Country Market 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133.
