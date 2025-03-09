Irish dance performance at Mountlake Terrace Library March 15, 2025

Sunday, March 9, 2025


Step into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Join us at the Mountlake Terrace Library for an energetic performance by guests from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing.

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day! Enjoy an energetic and lively performance by champion-level dancers from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing. Experience the gravity-defying jumps and toe-tapping rhythms of this traditional dance form. This special performance will entertain all ages!

Traditional Irish Dance Performance
Saturday, March 15, 2025
10:00 AM – 10:30 AM

Posted by DKH at 3:12 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  