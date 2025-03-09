Irish dance performance at Mountlake Terrace Library March 15, 2025
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Step into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Join us at the Mountlake Terrace Library for an energetic performance by guests from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing.
Just in time for St. Patrick's Day! Enjoy an energetic and lively performance by champion-level dancers from the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing. Experience the gravity-defying jumps and toe-tapping rhythms of this traditional dance form. This special performance will entertain all ages!
Traditional Irish Dance Performance
Saturday, March 15, 2025
10:00 AM – 10:30 AM
