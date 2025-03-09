Washington congress members sound alarm on recent firings of hundreds of USDA and USFS employees
Sunday, March 9, 2025
|2024 Washington wildfire
Photo courtesy Dept of Natural Resources
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Saturday March 8, 2025, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) joined Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Reps. Kim Schrier (D, WA-08), Rick Larsen (D, WA-02), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D, WA-03) in sending a letter to U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Brooke Rollins and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Chief Tom Schultz on the recent firings of hundreds of USDA and USFS employees.
The letter requests that Sec. Rollins and Chief Schultz provide details about the Washington state personnel who were fired, including how many held “Red Cards,” which certify individuals for wildland firefighting. Further, it asks for the immediate reinstatement of all fired USDA and USFS personnel.
The letter also highlighted the economic contribution that well-managed public lands provide to Washington state. USFS lands in Washington see over 7 million visitors annually, and nearly $1 billion is spent annually in communities around National Forests in the state.
“Amidst increasingly common extreme weather in the region, now is not the time to gut a workforce charged with wildland firefighting and mitigation for a quarter of the state’s lands.
"While public safety roles were supposedly exempted, we’re gravely concerned about reports that USFS staff who support wildfire response or mitigation, as well as staff with firefighting certifications that serve in roles with dual purposes, were terminated,” wrote the lawmakers in the letter.
“Without dedicated support staff, USFS risks losing critical functions like coordinating resources, managing incident command, and providing medical assistance. This compromises both the safety of those on the frontlines and their ability to defend nearby communities.”
|Trail in the Olympic National Forest
Photo courtesy Forest Service
“Recreational activities managed by the USFS play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being of local communities in Washington State, driving economic growth and fostering a deeper connection to the natural environment,” continued Sen. Cantwell and her colleagues.
“Outdoor recreation is the largest single use of National Forest lands, and USFS in Washington State maintains nearly 12,000 miles of trails and field over 7 million visits per year.
"Nearly $1 billion is spent annually in communities around the National Forests in Washington, benefiting local businesses as an economic driver of the region.”
