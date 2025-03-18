Theatre review: Clue: The Musical - a really fun musical that knows how to make fun of itself



I am really impressed with the costuming and color coordination. It is hard to find entire outfits in the hue even if the tint or shade vary.



Rooms are limited to only six. Utilizing clever stage set design, mobile columns on castors delineated the six rooms from one another. Scenery such as curtained french doors, bookshelves and kitchen sinks allowed for minimal props like a simple chair or table to represent a whole room.



The sets are visually appealing, individual enough that you can differentiate them from each other, however they coordinate.



This rendition maintains the six potential weapons which are amusingly in big-ature proportions.



This cast has skilled singers and actors. I particularly enjoyed the ensemble singing as the combination of voices was rather enjoyable.



This is a really fun musical that knows how to make fun of itself. There was a particular scene I appreciated that increased in hilarity as it went on and on only managing to end because of the death of Mr. Boddy.



I urge you to complete your game sheet, as the interactive portion of the musical is a lot of fun. Not to toot my own horn but I was one of the audience members who determined the correct murderer, room and weapon. And I don’t mind giving you a spoiler that it was Professor Plum in the Ballroom with the candlestick.



But here's the real spoiler: Clue is sold out.





Review by Kindle CarppClue: The Musical is based on the popular board game and is an interactive whodunit where the audience helps solve the murder of Mr. Boddy. The audience receives clues to help them deduce the solution, which can have 216 possible combinations.If you are expecting a stage version of the movie Clue you are in for a surprise as this version has its very own plot and character background.The musical features six suspects, each with an alias and a motive, invited to a dinner party by the host Mr. Boddy. Each of the suspects is color coded.