Nominations open for Shoreline Community Champion Awards

Last year's Community Champion Silje Sodal Do you know a Shoreline champion? Are they someone who has shown their commitment to making Shoreline a better community for everyone? Do you know a Shoreline champion? Are they someone who has shown their commitment to making Shoreline a better community for everyone?





Then nominate them for the 2nd Annual Community Champion Award. The City of Shoreline Community Champion Award acknowledges and celebrates a leader whose contributions to the community make a meaningful difference.





There is also a Youth Community Champion Award for people 25 or under.





The City of Shoreline Community Champion Awards will be presented alongside the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce’s businessperson of the year award at a banquet on August 15.





This event will also honor the many volunteers who help make Shoreline a great community.





The Community Champion Award Criteria:

Demonstrative commitment to anti-racism, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Serves the local community through action and participation.

Encourages and inspires others to get involved.

Contributes to the City’s growth and development as a Welcoming Place for All.

For Youth Community Champion Award, nominee must be 25 or younger.





If you know of someone deserving a Community Champion Award, fill out the online nomination form





Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts will announce the finalists at the City’s State of the City event on June 12, 2025. The award winners will be announced at a banquet on August 15.



