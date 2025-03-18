Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal: Fireside chat at Shoreline Community College Thursday March 20, 2025 11:45am

excited to announce that Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will be joining us this Thursday, March 20, 2025 for a "Fireside Chat" from 11:45am-12:45pm in the Main Dining Room of the 9000 Building, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 . Parking rates apply.



As Shoreline’s Congressional Representative for Washington’s 7th District, Congresswoman Jayapal will share insights about her background, her work in Congress, and her efforts on behalf of Washington State.





She will also take questions from our campus community, creating an opportunity for meaningful dialogue.



Elected in 2016, Congresswoman Jayapal is now serving her fifth term in Congress. She is the first South Asian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and one of only two dozen naturalized citizens currently serving.





She is a Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement and also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Budget Committee.





This is a wonderful opportunity for Shoreline, and we hope you’ll join us. A big thank you to the WAVES Center for helping to organize this important conversation.





