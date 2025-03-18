Ranking: UW library and information management best in the country, second best in the world
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
|The UW is the best in the U.S. and No. 2 in the world for library and information management, according to a new global ranking. Four other UW subject areas placed in the top 10.Mark Stone/University of Washington
The University of Washington is the best in the U.S. and No. 2 in the world for library and information management, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject released Wednesday. Four other UW subject areas placed in the top 10.
This ranking tracks an analysis of reputation and research output, conducted by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, of academic subjects at 5,203 institutions around the world. The ranking consists of 1,747 institutions at 148 locations with more than 55 subjects across five broad faculty areas including arts and humanities; engineering and technology; life sciences and medicine; natural sciences; and social sciences and management.
The UW has 31 programs in the top 100, 16 in the top 50, and five subjects in the top 10, including:
- Library and information management — No. 2
- Nursing — No. 6
- Geology — No. 8
- Geophysics — No. 9
- Earth and marine sciences — No. 10
