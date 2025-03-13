The Seattle Times: By some miracle, overboard sailors rescued from Puget Sound

Two are rescued after sailboat race off Edmonds

Photo by John Wolfe The Seattle Times, in an The Seattle Times, in an article published Monday March 10, 2025 provided details and a video of the two people being rescued from the waters off Edmonds after they fell from a sailboat during a race.





After the rescue, one person was hospitalized "with injuries." The injury was hypothermia. Both had life jackets but they were in the cold, choppy waters for 45 minutes.





They were rescued with a new device called a life sling. The story calls their rescue a miracle and when you see the video the choice of words is not hyperbole.





They have both been released from the hospital and are apparently in good condition.





--Diane Hettrick







