Donut Factory coming to Shoreline

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Photo by David Carlos

By David Carlos

While driving by the Arctic Mini Mart today, I noticed a banner: "Donut Factory Coming Soon!" "Holy Maple Bar!" I thought. A Donut Factory coming to Shoreline? That's enough to make your eyes glaze over.

I had to stop and ask what this was all about. It was the yeast I could do.

The owner of the Mini Mart said his family just acquired the convenience store two months ago. They want to spruce up the place and part of that project is to devote a corner of the store to feature goodies from the Donut Factory. I can't wait to tell my friends; they'll be all jelly.

Address: 19246 15th Ave NE (beside The Kushery cannabis dispensary).

The two current Donut Factories are at:

Posted by DKH at 1:45 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  