Northwest Folklife unveils cultural focus for 54th Annual Festival



Seattle, WA - Northwest Folklife announces "Ikigai" as the cultural focus for its 54th Annual Festival, returning to Seattle Center on Memorial Day weekend, May 23-26, 2025.





This year's theme explores the Japanese philosophy of Ikigai, a timely concept asking us to find our life's purpose and identify what makes life worth living in a world of uncertainty and rapid change.









"The concept of Ikigai invites us to reflect on what truly gives our lives meaning and purpose, which perfectly aligns with Northwest Folklife's mission to celebrate and sustain the living cultural traditions of our region," said Benjamin Hunter, Artistic Director of Northwest Folklife. "As we enter our 54th year, we're excited to create a space where communities can share their own interpretations of purpose through their cultural expressions."

Ikigai represents the fourth installment in a five-part cultural focus storyline that began with "Metamorphosis" (change & transition), followed by "Lagom" (balance & equilibrium), and "Meraki" (passion & soul-work). The festival will bring this philosophy to life through music, dance, craft, and food representing the diverse cultural communities of the Pacific Northwest.





This thematic journey reflects Northwest Folklife's own evolution as it enters its next 50 years.









To stay up to date on the upcoming performance schedule and volunteering information, visit



About Northwest Folklife



About Northwest Folklife

Northwest Folklife is a 501(c)(3) heritage organization that celebrates the diverse tapestry of arts, cultures, and traditions emanating from a global Pacific Northwest. Since 1971, NW Folklife's work has been rooted in the shared humanity of connection and creative expression and is driven by intergenerational, intercultural experiences. Recent years have seen significant expansions to both the festival and organizational structure, including year-round programming in partnership with organizations across Seattle, Tacoma, and beyond; artist compensation; and new festival elements such as the Makers Space, Kuleana Corridor, and the Threads of the People fashion show. To stay up to date on the upcoming performance schedule and volunteering information, visit NW Folklife festival. Follow @NWFolklife on Instagram and Northwest Folklife on Facebook for festival announcements and highlights.








