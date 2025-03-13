Lunar Eclipse alert: The full Worm Moon
Thursday, March 13, 2025
|North America is squarely in the visibility zone for the March 13-14 total lunar eclipse.
Graphic courtesy SpaceWeather.com
LUNAR ECLIPSE ALERT: The full Worm Moon is about to pass through Earth's shadow, producing a lunar eclipse visible from North and South America.
The action begins on Thursday night, March 13, 2025. In the Pacific time zone, the eclipse straddles the midnight divide between March 13th and 14th.
Find out when to look on today's edition of Spaceweather.com.
