Rising food insecurity and how you can help
Friday, March 14, 2025
|Photo courtesy Hopelink
This means that, so far, we’re distributing food to an additional 1,200 people per month compared to this time last year.
At the same time our enrollment has increased, the program is facing multiple food supply challenges.
This includes those same soaring food prices, a shorter (sometimes unpredictable) growing season, and an annual shortage of over $1 million in food supply after a major supply partner shifted their regional distribution approach.
The rippling effects of these aforementioned factors are touching many lives, and our neighbors are feeling it.
The people we serve need us to be here because without access to sufficient, nutrient-dense food - our most basic need - it’s not only difficult to gain stability, but hunger can have lasting health impacts.
Hopelink is so grateful to our community members who help keep our shelves stocked, and this support is needed more now than ever before.
There are a few ways you can help us while at the same time, raising awareness about food insecurity and inspiring others to take action too!
- You can join forces with folks at work, in school, a place of worship, or in your neighborhood to host a food drive;
- make an in-kind donation from your home by cleaning out your pantry;
- make a monetary donation of any size;
- sign up as a member of the Circle of Hope to provide sustainable support, or
- volunteer in a Hopelink Food Market.
Any of these options help Hopelink continue supporting our neighbors experiencing financial instability or food insecurity. We’re lucky to serve a region that’s so supportive of one another and shares our vision of a community free of poverty.
