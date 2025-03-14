Rising food insecurity and how you can help

Photo courtesy Hopelink With living expenses, especially food prices, on the rise and no end in sight, Hopelink’s With living expenses, especially food prices, on the rise and no end in sight, Hopelink’s Food Assistance program is currently experiencing our highest ever recorded rates of enrollment - up 15% since July 2024.





This means that, so far, we’re distributing food to an additional 1,200 people per month compared to this time last year.



At the same time our enrollment has increased, the program is facing multiple food supply challenges.





This includes those same soaring food prices, a shorter (sometimes unpredictable) growing season, and an annual shortage of over $1 million in food supply after a major supply partner shifted their regional distribution approach.



The rippling effects of these aforementioned factors are touching many lives, and our neighbors are feeling it.





For people with limited income, who must make decisions on what expenses to tackle first (rent, power, medical bills, transportation), the ability to access food in our Markets is the peace of mind they may need to keep safe and warm with a roof over their family’s heads.





The people we serve need us to be here because without access to sufficient, nutrient-dense food - our most basic need - it’s not only difficult to gain stability, but hunger can have lasting health impacts.



Hopelink is so grateful to our community members who help keep our shelves stocked, and this support is needed more now than ever before.





There are a few ways you can help us while at the same time, raising awareness about food insecurity and inspiring others to take action too!



