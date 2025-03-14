Mustache Milk held their soft opening this week at Shoreline Place
Friday, March 14, 2025
|We have a new location in Shoreline!
Mustache Milk held their soft opening for their new location at 15525 Westminster Way N Ste C, Shoreline, WA 98133 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Day 3 – Buy One Get One FREE of your choice for following drinks:
- Brown sugar boba latte
- Mango Osmanthus/Wintermelon Roasted Oolong
- Taro Smoothies
They are located in one of the two new buildings to the right of the entrance to the upper section (think Town & Country Market)
