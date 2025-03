Mustache Milk held their soft opening this week at Shoreline Place

We have a new location in Shoreline!

Mustache Milk held their soft opening for their new location at Mustache Milk held their soft opening for their new location at 15525 Westminster Way N Ste C, Shoreline, WA 98133 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.





Interior of Shoreline Mustache Milk

On Friday they are celebrating with a BOGO On Friday they are celebrating with a BOGO





Day 3 – Buy One Get One FREE of your choice for following drinks: