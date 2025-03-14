Mustache Milk held their soft opening this week at Shoreline Place

Friday, March 14, 2025

We have a new location in Shoreline!

Mustache Milk held their soft opening for their new location at 15525 Westminster Way N Ste C, Shoreline, WA 98133 on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Interior of Shoreline Mustache Milk

On Friday they are celebrating with a BOGO 

Day 3 – Buy One Get One FREE of your choice for following drinks:                                                
  • Brown sugar boba latte
  • Mango Osmanthus/Wintermelon Roasted Oolong
  • Taro Smoothies               

They are located in one of the two new buildings to the right of the entrance to the upper section (think Town & Country Market)


