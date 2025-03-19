St. Patrick's Day lunch and unveiling of time capsule at Shoreline-LFP Senior Center's 50th Anniversary Monday
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
On Monday, March 17, 2025 more than a hundred people enjoyed a Saint Patrick's Day luncheon at the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center.
So in addition to a fine meal that included lamb and beef stew and traditional Irish soda bread, the guests got to take a look into the past.
Center Director Emily Jones and Program Coordinator Kevin Hallagan opened the capsule
Center Director Emily Jones and Program Coordinator Kevin Hallagan cracked open a Styrofoam beer cooler... I mean Time Capsule... which had been sealed at the center 30 years ago.
Inside were lists of names and photographs of some of the center's members back in 1995.
|A gift from the Quilting Club of 1995
0 comments:
Post a Comment