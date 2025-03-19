Help restore Shoreline parks with the Green Shoreline Partnership

Wednesday, March 19, 2025


Join other volunteers this week to restore parks in Shoreline with the Green Shoreline Partnership!
 

This week we have events at the following parks:

 

Thursday, March 20

  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm

 Friday, March 21

  • Hamlin Park, 12 – 3pm


Saturday, March 22

  • Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
  • Boeing Creek Park, 10am – 12pm
  • Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
  • Shoreline Park, 11am – 1pm


Sunday March 23

  • Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm

 

Register here: shoreline.greencitypartnerships.org

 


