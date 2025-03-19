Help restore Shoreline parks with the Green Shoreline Partnership
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Join other volunteers this week to restore parks in Shoreline with the Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we have events at the following parks:
Thursday, March 20
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
Friday, March 21
- Hamlin Park, 12 – 3pm
Saturday, March 22
- Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
- Boeing Creek Park, 10am – 12pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Shoreline Park, 11am – 1pm
Sunday March 23
- Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
Register here: shoreline.
0 comments:
Post a Comment