Lake Forest Park’s Climate Goals face roadblocks

Transportation is Lake Forest Park’s largest source of pollution fueling climate change, but steering policies to drive down emissions faces a rocky road.







The Lake Forest Park Climate Policy Advisory Team (CPAT) met on March 12 to discuss actions the city might take to reduce climate-warming pollution in the city.



The Lake Forest Parkmet onactions the city might take to reduce climate-warming pollution in the city.

Climate Action Plan identifies transportation as the primary source of climate-warming pollution in Lake Forest Park. Increasing transit ridership, allowing higher-density development near transit, improving walkability, and making the city more bike-friendly can reduce emissions according to the study reviewed at the meeting.



The city’sthe primary source of climate-warming pollution in Lake Forest Park. Increasing transit ridership, allowing higher-density development near transit, improving walkability, and making the city more bike-friendly can reduce emissions according to





A graph from the LFP Climate Action Plan shows transportation is the city’s leading source of climate-warming pollution

The city’s Climate Action Plan says transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Lake Forest Park, with drivers emitting 31% of LFP’s total greenhouse gasses. LFP passenger vehicles drove 56,142,000 miles in 2023, generating 23,510 metric tons of climate-changing pollution according to the report. The city’ssays transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Lake Forest Park, with drivers emitting 31% of LFP’s total greenhouse gasses. LFP passenger vehicles drove 56,142,000 miles in 2023, generating 23,510 metric tons of climate-changing pollution





: the city could reduce emissions with Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) by allowing higher-density residential, commercial, and mixed-use development in walking distance of transit stations. Increasing affordable housing in LFP (especially near transit) could also reduce driving by allowing more employees who work in the city to live locally, rather than commuting from outside the area due to high housing costs. Amongst the recommendations : the city could reduce emissions with Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) by allowing higher-density residential, commercial, and mixed-use development in walking distance of transit stations. Increasing affordable housing in LFP (especially near transit) could also reduce driving by allowing more employees who work in the city to live locally, rather than commuting from outside the area due to high housing costs.





recommended could be to reduce parking requirements within a half-mile of transit stops.



Another optioncould be to reduce parking requirements within a half-mile of transit stops.

. Instead, the planning commission is focused on updating the city’s development code to bring the city into minimum compliance with the Middle Housing law before a June 30th deadline.



However, the Lake Forest Park Planning Commission did not discuss Transit Oriented Development at their meeting on March 11 . Instead, the planning commission is focused onto bring the city into minimum compliance with thelaw before a June 30th deadline.

another recommendation for reducing emissions in front of the Climate Policy Advisory Team. Building a pedestrian and bicycle network, possibly funded by the state’s Safe Routes to School program, could reduce school-related trips and other short drives. Making the city a friendlier place to walk and ride a bike isfor reducing emissions in front of the Climate Policy Advisory Team. Building a pedestrian and bicycle network, possibly funded by the state’sprogram, could reduce school-related trips and other short drives.





property tax levy to pay for park improvements and sidewalks was rejected by a whopping 65% of LFP voters in 2021, indicating little support for walkability and bike safety in the city. LFP could also reduce driving with more secure bike storage and shared-use electric bicycle and scooter programs.



However, ato pay for park improvements and sidewalks was rejected by a whoppingin 2021, indicating little support for walkability and bike safety in the city. LFP could also reduce driving with more secure bike storage and shared-use electric bicycle and scooter programs.

151 million trips last year. Transit numbers are rebounding from pandemic lows, increasing 12% to





A map from the climate committee meeting shows that travel times via bus have not improved significantly for residents of LFP

However, according to , transit trips in Lake Forest Park are remaining low compared to the King County average. While Metro’s ridership decreased by approximately 35% between 2019 and 2024, Lake Forest Park experienced a much steeper 50% reduction during the same period. However, according to data presented at the climate team meeting , transit trips in Lake Forest Park are remaining low compared to the King County average. While Metro’s ridership decreased by approximately 35% between 2019 and 2024, Lake Forest Park experienced a much steeper 50% reduction during the same period.





Why is not clear. But unlike neighboring cities, an LFP bus rider’s trip has not improved with the arrival of Light Rail stations in Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.





, noting the route now “truncates at light rail” at the Roosevelt station, meaning for some riders, the change turned a one-seat ride into a ride that now requires a transfer. The climate team discussed recent changes to Route 522 , noting the route now “truncates at light rail” at the Roosevelt station, meaning for some riders, the change turned a one-seat ride into a ride that now requires a transfer.





, the bus that runs along Ballinger Way connecting the LFP Town Center to the Mountlake Terrace station, only runs every 30 minutes at peak times. And Route 331 , the bus that runs along Ballinger Way connecting the LFP Town Center to the Mountlake Terrace station, only runs every 30 minutes at peak times.









sought to delay the Stride S3 and passed regulations requiring Sound Transit to build decorative retaining walls (a non-transit expense voters did not approve). Lake Forest Park hasthe Stride S3 andrequiring Sound Transit to build decorative retaining walls (a non-transitvoters did not approve).



