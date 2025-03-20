Soil and seeds with Kathy Anderson

Garden Exploration series at Shoreline Community College.





This class is part of a series with expert gardener, landscape designer and water ecologist Kathy Anderson. She has extensive experience in site assessments and rain garden designs for residential properties, and is a hands-on consultant through her business, Bountiful Landscapes.



You will learn how to create garden beds and in-ground planting areas that naturally retain water and radiate warmth, providing your seedlings with the ideal environment to thrive. You will also explore the best timing and temperature for outdoor planting to ensure your crops get off to a strong start.



Bring a sample of your soil to assess its condition right in class!



Saturday March 29, 2025 from 10am - 12:30pm

Fee: $59. Free parking













Jump Start your Garden: Soil and Seeds.