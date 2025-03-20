Filé Gumbo and Northwest Swing at the Commons this weekend

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Live Music & Dancing This Weekend at the Commons!


Filé Gumbo at the Commons Friday

Friday, 7 PM – Filé Gumbo
Get ready to hit the dance floor with rockin’ Cajun, Zydeco Soul, New Orleans R&B, and Swamp Blues! 

Filé Gumbo delivers high-energy Zydeco music that will keep you moving all night long.

Northwest Swing Band at the Commons Saturday

Saturday, 7 PM – Northwest Swing
Enjoy the swinging sounds of a full 20-piece big band! Part of the Boeing Employees' Concert Band, 

Northwest Swing brings classics from Count Basie, Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, and more—guaranteed to get your toes tapping!
Don’t miss a fantastic weekend of live music—see you at the Commons!


