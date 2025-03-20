Filé Gumbo and Northwest Swing at the Commons this weekend
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Live Music & Dancing This Weekend at the Commons!
|Filé Gumbo at the Commons Friday
Friday, 7 PM – Filé Gumbo
Get ready to hit the dance floor with rockin’ Cajun, Zydeco Soul, New Orleans R&B, and Swamp Blues!
Get ready to hit the dance floor with rockin’ Cajun, Zydeco Soul, New Orleans R&B, and Swamp Blues!
Filé Gumbo delivers high-energy Zydeco music that will keep you moving all night long.
|Northwest Swing Band at the Commons Saturday
Saturday, 7 PM – Northwest Swing
Enjoy the swinging sounds of a full 20-piece big band! Part of the Boeing Employees' Concert Band,
Enjoy the swinging sounds of a full 20-piece big band! Part of the Boeing Employees' Concert Band,
Northwest Swing brings classics from Count Basie, Miles Davis, Frank Sinatra, and more—guaranteed to get your toes tapping!
Don’t miss a fantastic weekend of live music—see you at the Commons!
Don’t miss a fantastic weekend of live music—see you at the Commons!
0 comments:
Post a Comment