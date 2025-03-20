Explore and Learn with Shoreline Community College

Thursday, March 20, 2025


FREE informational meeting on campus to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education program!

April 3, 2025 from 5:30 - 7:00pm, we will be meeting with a representative from Collette Travel to discuss upcoming trips. 

Upcoming trips include:
Contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for details. 

Register by adding to your cart or calling 206-546-6966.


