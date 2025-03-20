Explore and Learn with Shoreline Community College
Thursday, March 20, 2025
FREE informational meeting on campus to learn about the incredible non-credit travel opportunities offered by Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education program!
April 3, 2025 from 5:30 - 7:00pm, we will be meeting with a representative from Collette Travel to discuss upcoming trips.
Upcoming trips include:
- Iceland's Magical Northern Lights - October 19-25, 2025
- Tropical Costa Rica - November 17-25, 2025
- Colors of Morocco -March 19 — April 02, 2026
- America's Music Cities featuring New Orleans, Memphis & Nashville - April 23 — 30, 2026
- Best of Eastern Canada & Fall Colors featuring Quebec City, Montreal & Toronto - October 4-12, 2026
- and more!
Register by adding to your cart or calling 206-546-6966.
