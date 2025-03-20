Shoreline residents: Your opinion is needed - Sunset School Park Green Features



Last fall, community members shared ideas for different types of green features they'd like to see at Sunset School Park. Last fall, community members shared ideas for different types of green features they'd like to see at Sunset School Park.





The City's Surface Water Utility has taken those ideas and created five design options for green spaces at the Park—and now we’d love to hear what you think!











About this project: This is a planning project led by the City's Surface Water Utility in partnership with the City's Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department.





This design planning project will create a detailed design for new green features at Sunset School Park that will help soak up rainwater and protect our streams, lakes, and Puget Sound.





This is a design project only, meaning that construction of any new green features is currently unfunded.





The Surface Water Utility plans to use the final designs to apply for grant funding to install the selected green features. Any final design plan will only affect the most western part of the park, potentially removing some lawn and asphalt at the park.





The majority of the park will stay the same for all the same current uses such sports, walking, biking, and playing. This project is funded through a King County Waterworks Grant.







