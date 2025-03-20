The state funds public education but districts in high poverty areas rely on federal funds



State dollars are by far the biggest source of funding for public schools in Washington but federal funds are an important source for districts in high poverty areas.





For a handful of districts in Washington, the federal share of their budget can be more than 30%.





Federal funds are intended to provide critical supports for students, including students in high-poverty areas and students with disabilities.





OSPI collected data about federal school funding and created an interactive map that allows users to see data about their district.





Here's the Shoreline School District information:





School District: Shoreline

Federal Funding: $8,107,729

Federal Funding Per FTE Student: $872

Percentage Federal Funding: 4.72%





On average, less than 7% of our state’s funding for public education comes from the federal government.