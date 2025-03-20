Shoreline Sister City Association general meeting March 30, 2025



You are cordially invited to Shoreline Sisters City Association General Meeting





Shoreline, WA – A new era of global friendship and cultural exchange is on the horizon! The Shoreline Sister City Association warmly invites all community members to its General Meeting—an inspiring event aimed at fostering connections and building the foundation for meaningful international partnerships.

📅 Date: March 30, 2025

⏰ Time: 2:00 -3:30pm

Snacks will be served.

The Shoreline Sister City Association is committed to fostering peace, cultural exchange, education, and economic collaboration. This gathering is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate Culture & Connection.





Get Involved!





Whether you're passionate about global travel, cultural exchange, education, or international development, the Shoreline Sister City Association invites you to join and be part of its expanding community.







