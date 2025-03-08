Parkwood Neighborhood Association meeting March 12, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025


Parkwood Neighborhood Association Meeting
Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 7:00 - 8:30pm
The Evergreen School Library 
(Enter from the main entrance off Meridian Ave N)

Join us for our next in-person meeting featuring a special presentation by the Shoreline Fire Department on home safety and emergency preparedness. Learn how to prevent common household emergencies, when to call EMS, and participate in a hands-on CPR demonstration with a training manikin.

We’ll also cover important neighborhood updates and planning, including:
  •  Mini-grant update – selecting sign sites
  •  Ice cream social planning
  •  Neighborhood construction projects
We look forward to seeing you there!


