Parkwood Neighborhood Association meeting March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 from 7:00 - 8:30pm

The Evergreen School Library

(Enter from the main entrance off Meridian Ave N)

Mini-grant update – selecting sign sites

Ice cream social planning

Neighborhood construction projects

Join us for our next in-person meeting featuring a special presentation by the Shoreline Fire Department on home safety and emergency preparedness. Learn how to prevent common household emergencies, when to call EMS, and participate in a hands-on CPR demonstration with a training manikin.We’ll also cover important neighborhood updates and planning, including:We look forward to seeing you there!